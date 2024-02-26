Work on affordable housing complex in Downtown San Luis Obispo more than halfway complete

Renovation work on an affordable housing complex in Downtown San Luis Obispo is more than halfway complete.

The Anderson Hotel at the corner of Monterey and Morro streets has been serving as a low-income, affordable housing project for the last two decades, but state Homekey funding allowed HASLO to acquire the building in 2022 and renovate the 100-year-old building.

The work being done includes seismic retrofitting, energy upgrades and updates to fire line safety, accessibility and the ground level storefront system.

The sidewalk around the building is currently blocked off and scaffolding up around the building.

Michael Burke, the director of construction and development for HASLO, says the wrapped scaffolding is being used to repair the window openings and replace the windows.

Work began in March 2023 and is said to be 64 percent complete.

Burke says the project “preserves 66 low-income affordable units for those who earn between 30 and 40% of AMI (area median income)” and that they’re targeting September of 2024 for completion.

