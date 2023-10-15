Work on Highway 1 resurfacing project continues in Pismo Beach, Oceano

Construction on a major paving project to resurface seven miles of Highway 1 through the Five Cities area is continuing with overnight work in Pismo Beach for the next few weeks.

The overall project is taking place from the Highway 101 interchange at Mattie Road in Pismo Beach to just south of Valley Road near Gracia Way in Arroyo Grande.

The current phase of construction includes the paving of Highway 1 between 13th Street in Oceano and Pismo Beach near the Butterfly Grove. This work is taking place Sunday through Thursday during the overnight hours from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. with one-way reversing traffic control.

Caltrans expects this work to take three to four weeks, and some daytime work is also possible.

This part of the project includes new replacement signals and sidewalks near Pier Avenue in Oceano, widening near the State Park in Oceano, adjusting the height of utility covers, finalizing new ADA ramps, and minor sidewalk work in Pismo Beach.

It will also include concrete retaining walls, bridge rehabilitation and safety improvements, new Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant curb ramps, and new traffic and lighting systems, including at the intersection of Highway 1 and Pier Avenue.

Meanwhile, crews are installing concrete barrier extensions and guardrails at the intersection of Highway 1 and Halcyon Road. According to Caltrans, the work is expected to last for the next five weeks.

One lane is currently closed on southbound Highway 1 with a temporary alignment.

Caltrans says work will begin on northbound Highway 1 when the southbound work is complete.

The $13 million project is expected to be completed in January 2024, according to Caltrans.

Funding for the project reportedly includes $11.4 million in federal funding and $1.6 million in funding from Senate Bill (SB) 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.

