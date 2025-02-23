Watch Now
Work on Jack Creek Road Bridge replacement to result in closures this week

San Luis Obispo County Public Works Department
Jack Creek Road Bridge
Initial work on the Jack Creek Road Bridge Replacement Project is scheduled to begin on Monday.

The bridge, which is located at Paso Robles Creek north of Highway 46 and west of Templeton, is set to be replaced this summer. According to the San Luis Obispo County Public Works Department, the work starting this week will result in the closure of Jack Creek Road at the bridge from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. February 24 through February 28, Drivers will be detoured to Vineyard Drive.

The road will reportedly reopen each day after 3:30 p.m. and remain open overnight. Emergency vehicles will be allowed to cross the bridge during the closures.

According to Public Works, the existing wooden bridge was built in 1938 and Caltrans has determined that it needs to be replaced due to its deteriorating condition.

