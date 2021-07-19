Work on new camping possibilities in Avila Beach area almost complete

There are new camping possibilities coming to the Avila Beach area.

The Harbor Terrace campground has been in the making for the past 42 years.

The Port San Luis Harbor District says the site is being renamed to Flying Flags Avila Beach Port San Luis.

The campgrounds will include accommodations for all types of campers, including RV hooks ups, RV cabins and tent camping.

“The view from the Harbor Terrace project is the most incredible view on the Central Coast,” said Port San Luis Harbor Manager Andrea Lueker. “You get the entire port, you can see all the way down to the Guadalupe dunes.”

Lueker added, “I think the best thing that we are excited about is the availability for really anybody to be able to camp there depending on whether you have an RV or if you are bringing your tent and you want to camp on the ground.”

The new campground is expected to have a soft opening on August 16.

Guests will be able to start making online reservations in October through highwaywestvacations.com.

