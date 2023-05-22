Watch Now
Work on pedestrian bridge near Los Olivos to cause lane closures along Hwy 154

A project to retrofit the La Colina and Primavera Undercrossing Bridges on State Route 154 in Santa Barbara will continue with overnight closures this month for deck overlay and pavement work.
Posted at 1:25 PM, May 22, 2023
 Construction on the Alamo Pintado Creek pedestrian bridge is underway near Los Olivos.

Starting Monday, the bridge is closed to all pedestrians, bicyclists and equestrians during construction. Bicyclists can use 154 or other routes to cross the bridge.

 There may be shoulder or lane closures along Highway 154 but Caltrans says one lane will also be open during the work.

The bridge, which was built in 1912, is being replaced along with swapping the retaining wall out for a rock slope protector. A new bridge structure was built.

Construction on the $3.9 million project is set to be done by the summer of 2025.

