Work on improvements to a portion of W. Grand Ave. in Grover Beach set to get underway in a few months

The Grover Beach City Council approved the final design plans for the West Grand Avenue Streetscape Project last month and some locals agree that it is much needed.

The project will include a series of improvements to Grand Ave. from 4th through 8th streets.

“I think new construction is always good,” said Luis Maldonadl, Grover Beach resident.

“I’ve had to get a tire alignment or two because of it,” said Paxton Freeman, Pismo Beach resident.

The $4.2 million project includes new curb ramps, crosswalks, streetlights, and storm drains along with sidewalk and pavement improvements.

Freeman says he drives Grover Beach roads to get to work every day.

“They put in a lot of money to build new paid parking in Pismo, and around here, they tend to neglect the roads a lot,” Freeman said.

“I know a lot goes to the dunes but there’s a lot of other little things that need help too,” Maldonadl added.

City officials say they will communicate with local businesses and property owners during the work because of the traffic impact.

The final design plan will go before the Grover Beach City Council in September.

The project is expected to start in the fall. Construction is expected to last six to eight months.

Nearly half of the funding for the project is coming from a SLOCOG grant. Another $2 million is coming from the city’s general fund, along with gas tax and other funds.

