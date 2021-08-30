Work on various streets, corners in Downtown SLO to continue this week

More work is expected to take place this week in Downtown San Luis Obispo as a four-month paving project there continues.

It will bring on-street handicap accessible parking to Marsh and Higuera streets and two new pedestrian crossings with flashing beacons.

Street repair will include fixing pavement, improving road striping and upgrading bike lanes and sidewalks.

The City says that downtown businesses and parking will still be accessible, but people in the area can expect temporary lane closures and traffic delays.

This week, work is tentatively scheduled for the following areas:

The 500 block of Higuera Street

The corners of Marsh and Carmel streets

A portion of Archer Street

The corner of Marsh and Beach streets

Johnson Avenue from Mill to Peach streets

Nipomo Street from Buchon to Islay streets

Details on the project and maps of the improvements are available on the city's website.