Work set to begin this week on Morro Bay transit facilities

Construction to upgrade the transit facilities at Morro Bay City Park is scheduled to begin this Monday, March 6.

The work will include the removal and replacement of sidewalks, curbs, gutters, fencing, lighting, trees, and the bus shelter on Harbor Street. City officials say the bus shelter will be replaced with two new ADA-compliant shelters. The project will also include some street work.

According to the city, the improvements are intended to promote safe pedestrian access, visibility for vehicles and waiting passengers, and to meet ADA requirements.

During this work, the transit stop will be temporarily relocated to the Morro Bay Boulevard side of City Park. Temporary bus loading and unloading signage will be placed in the area.

Construction will take place between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. and is expected to continue into late April or early May.