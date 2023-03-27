Work taking place along Mattie Rd. this week as part of ongoing project in Pismo Beach



Rain has delayed work on project that includes repairing sidewalks and potholes in the Pismo Beach area, but despite the weather, City officials say work is still taking place.

This week, crews are working along Mattie Road making adjustments to some utilities in the area. Drainage inlets along Highway 101 near Mattie Road will also be installed along with the addition of temporary double diagonal parking on a portion of Price Street between Bay Street and Pomeroy Avenue.

Over the next three weeks, utilities will be lowered and streets paved in many neighborhoods above James Way.

The City says around a third of the streets in the city will be re-paved as part of the project, which has an estimated cost of $14.5 million.

Work began last year and is expected to continue until around at least August of 2024.