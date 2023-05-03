Work to begin on new downtown San Luis Obispo parking structure

The City of San Luis Obispo is beginning work this week on a long-awaited new parking structure.

The 163,000-square-foot parking structure will be located at the corner of Palm, Nipomo and Monterey streets.

There's a parking lot at that location right now.

The first phase of this project will require crews to demolish some vacant buildings next to the parking lot.

The parking lot will remain open this week but it will be shut down starting next week through the end of May for demolition.

Then in the fall, construction crews will break ground on the new structure.

This will be the first new parking structure in downtown San Luis Obispo in 20 years.

It will be known as the Cultural Arts District Parking Structure.

"This parking structure is really important for what the community envisions as the cultural corridor and the Monterey Street segment, so the city is partnering with the SLO Repertory Theatre on this for their building on the site," said Brian Nelson, City of San Luis Obispo Deputy Director of Public Works.

"We will have a bonified cultural arts district here in downtown SLO with three museums, a theatre, our historic mission, of course Mission Plaza where you can see wonderful concerts," said Patty Thayer, SLO Repertory Theatre Development and Capital Campaign Director.

The parking structure will include 396 spaces, electric vehicle charging stations, and bike storage. It will also provide overnight parking options for downtown residents.