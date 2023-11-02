Work to begin on storm drain repair near Lake Nacimiento

The San Luis Obispo County Public Works Department will soon begin work on storm drain repairs near Lake Nacimiento.

Starting in mid-November, work will begin on a new storm drain system at the Oak Shores Wastewater Treatment Plant. According to county officials, last winter’s storm caused extensive damage to the existing system.

The project will create a new open channel storm drain system to help prevent further damage and erosion.

The work is expected to take approximately six weeks to complete.

Crews will be working between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Public Works officials say people living near the water treatment plant may experience some noise and dust with approximately 8-10 large trucks being used daily to haul materials on and off-site.