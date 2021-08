Travelers near Los Alamos can expect some delays as resurfacing on State Route 135 begins Thursday.

Crews will be working Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The highway will be down to just one lane between Den Street and Batchelder Road.

The speed limit will also be lowered to 45 miles per hour in the work zone.

Officials say delays should be no longer than 15 minutes.

The project is expected to be finished by December.