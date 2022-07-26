Work to cause minor delays on Hwy 1 near Big Sur

Drivers heading to Big Sur may encounter road work along Highway 1 over the coming months.

A retaining wall project gets underway Tuesday on the highway at PM 44.5, which Caltrans says is known as Coastlands. The areas is about one mile north of the Henry Miller Library and just south of the Big Sur Post Office.

One-way reversing traffic control and temporary signals on each end will be in place 24/7.

Caltrans says winter storms in 2019 caused issues below some of the lanes. An emergency project secured the hillside, but permanent repairs are needed.

Crews will be working to construct a retaining wall, metal guardrail and other enhancements to drainage infrastructure and landscaping.

Caltrans says drivers should expect delays of up to 10 minutes.

The $1.5 million project is being done by FEC Future Contractors and Engineers Inc. based out of Irvine.

Work is expected to be finished in February.