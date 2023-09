Drivers heading through the Highway 154/246 roundabout this weekend in Santa Ynez may experience a slight delay.

Caltrans crews will be out from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday replacing a damaged light pole.

One-way reversing traffic control will be in place in the eastbound lanes along with a short detour away from the roundabout.

No westbound detours are expected.

Caltrans says delays should not exceed 15 minutes.