Caltrans is continuing with the early stages of a project to demolish and replace the Toro Creek Bridge.

It’s located on Northbound Highway 1 north of Morro Bay.

Travelers will experience two-way traffic maintenance through spring of next year.

The traffic switch will allow for the demolition of the bridge.

The $5.7 million project is meant to enhance safety and mobility for travelers.

It is expected to be complete in the spring of 2023, weather permitting.