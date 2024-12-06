Work to install traffic signal at Highway 154 near Los Olivos underway

A project to install a temporary traffic signal at the intersection of Highway 154 and Roblar Avenue just south of Los Olivos is now underway.

According to Caltrans, the underground electrical work for the temporary traffic signal began on Wednesday and is expected to be fully operational before Dec. 25.

Officials say the new addition aims to alleviate the increased traffic and delays at the intersection due to the ongoing roundabout construction at Highway 154 and Baseline Avenue.

In a press release, Santa Barbara County Third District Supervisor Joan Hartmann says the temporary traffic signal is "a direct result of residents raising concerns about safety."

Caltrans reports that Baseline Avenue and Edison Street are currently closed at their connection to Highway 154.

A new traffic alignment in that area is now in effect through February 2025, according to the agency.

Work includes the construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Highway 154 and Baseline Avenue and Edison Street, installation of curb ramps, rumble strips, and a lighting system.

Businesses are reportedly open and accessible along Baseline Avenue and Edison Street during construction.

Caltrans says the temporary traffic signal at Roblar Avenue and Highway 154 will be in place until the expected completion of the Baseline Avenue and Highway 154 roundabout project in the Spring of 2025.