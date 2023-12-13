Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Worker dies after falling through roof of Lompoc building

Lompoc worker fall.jpg
KSBY
Police tape was up around a building where a worker fell to their death in Lompoc Tuesday.
Lompoc worker fall.jpg
Posted at 4:21 PM, Dec 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-12 19:21:56-05

A worked died after falling through the roof of a building in Lompoc Tuesday morning.

Lompoc police say they responded to reports of the fall at a building on the 400 block of North N Street just before 10:45 a.m.

Police say employees from an “out of the county” roofing company reported one of their colleagues had fallen through the roof and into the structure.

Firefighters also responded but the worker was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cal/OSHA along with the property owner and roofing company were also notified and responded to the scene.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg