Worker dies after falling through roof of Lompoc building

A worked died after falling through the roof of a building in Lompoc Tuesday morning.

Lompoc police say they responded to reports of the fall at a building on the 400 block of North N Street just before 10:45 a.m.

Police say employees from an “out of the county” roofing company reported one of their colleagues had fallen through the roof and into the structure.

Firefighters also responded but the worker was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cal/OSHA along with the property owner and roofing company were also notified and responded to the scene.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

