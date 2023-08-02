World Lung Cancer Day encourages awareness, screening

August 1 marks World Lung Cancer Day.

It was started in 2012 to raise awareness about lung cancer and the need for more lung cancer research funding.

Doctors are also encouraging people at risk to get screened for lung cancer.

Screening for patients at high risk for lung cancer is only about 6% across the nation. In California, it's 1% and even less in San Luis Obispo County.

"I'm glad that we do have a World Lung Cancer Day to bring awareness to lung cancer, which is a leading cause of cancer death in the United States," said Dr. Ross Michel at Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo. "Less than 1% of people in San Luis Obispo County that are eligible for lung cancer screening are actually getting a screen for lung cancer, which is something we can certainly improve on. If you're at high risk for lung cancer, I would encourage you to see your doctor to get a screening CT scan. Once we find something on a screening CT scan of the chest, then we use technology like the robotic bronchoscopy system to actually make a diagnosis of lung cancer and try to catch it in its early stage."

Dr. Michel says anyone over the age of 50 who smoked a pack of cigarettes a day should get screened.

The Ion Robo-bronchoscopy available at Sierra Vista is able to reach the outer 1/3 of the lungs where 70% of cancer nodules are located, according to the hospital.