World Para Surfing Championships begin

More than 180 adaptive surfers are participating in the largest international surfing competition here on the central coast.

The competition kicked off today with surfers from 28 different countries.

Athletes compete in different heats to earn individual and national medals.

The competition will run all week, with closing ceremonies happening on Sunday, Dec. 11.

"I've been surfing for about four years," said two-time para surf world champion Liv Stone. "I'm a two-time personal world champion, so I'm here defending my world title, being out in the ocean, you just feel like you're a part of something bigger, and you just feel like your differences don't matter. And I feel like a lot of people with disabilities feel that way when they get out on the water, like everyone's equal. The ocean doesn't discriminate. And I just love being out there."

You can catch all the action at the Pismo Beach Pier.

If you can't make it out to the beach, you can watch live and view highlights on the International Surfing Association's website.