World War II plane flyover celebrates movie premiere

A film at the San Luis Obispo International Film Festival is using a World War II era plane to celebrate the movie’s premiere.

Into Flight Once More premiered on Wednesday with a flyover of one of the planes featured in the movie.

Just as movie goers left the theater, the plane soared overhead.

The movie is about the World War II vets who flew the fully restored planes in 2019, on the 75th anniversary of D-Day, to recreate their journey.

The plane was also on display at the Estrella Warbirds Museum in Paso Robles Wednesday afternoon.

"This was a nice deal, to see the planes actually flying, you could get a feel for what they sound like and how fast they really go, which isn't really very fast. They're a good 140 miles an hour, 150 miles an hour plane," said Dan Verstuyft, an Estrella Warbirds Museum member.