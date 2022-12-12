Watch Now
Wreath laying ceremony to take place Saturday at San Luis Cemetery

The wreath-laying ceremony will take place on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 9 a.m.
Posted at 1:39 PM, Dec 12, 2022
For the first time at the San Luis Cemetery, the La Cuesta chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution will honor and remember our country's fallen heroes by laying remembrance wreaths.

The goal is to lay out a wreath for all 850 veterans. The public is invited to come to help the ceremony's volunteers who will lay out wreaths for all the veterans at their graves.

La Cuesta's chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution is an active chapter honoring ancestors who fought for the nation’s independence.

The chapter promotes historic preservation, education, and patriotism, through commemorative events, scholarships, and educational awards, along with volunteer service and donating to local communities.

