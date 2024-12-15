Wreaths Across America ceremonies held in SLO and Santa Barbara Counties

Across the Central Coast, Wreaths Across America ceremonies were held at 15 different cemeteries.

One of those sites was the San Luis Cemetary, where wreaths laid early Saturday morning could still be seen well into the afternoon.

Officials said 772 wreaths were sponsored, which means they were able to honor over 90 percent of veterans' graves at the site.

Over in Santa Barbara County, community members gathered at the Santa Maria Cemetary District to continue the Wreaths Across America initiative.

During their ceremony Saturday at noon, attendees laid wreaths on the graves of fallen heroes and said the names of each veteran out loud.

One cadet said it's important to remember those we lost.

"We are involved with it because we are actually really the Air Force,” said Cadet Senior Airman (C/Sra) Larrabee, Civil Air Control Sqn. 101. “We like giving back to our community. It's important to recognize the veterans that have died here because they have served to protect us and the Americans from any threat from outside the country, inside the country."

According to the Wreaths Across America website, the Santa Maria Cemetery District is only 8.5 percent of the way to its wreath sponsorship goal.

For more information on how to sponsor a wreath on the organization's website, click here.