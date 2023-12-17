Wreaths Across America Day celebrated in Guadalupe

Wreaths Across America Day is an annual event that brings communities together to remember the fallen, honor those who serve, and teach the next generation the value of freedom.

“What I feel is so important is that this is multi-generational and we are modeling how important this is and teaching her and future generations like the Girl Scouts who have carried on this tradition,” Fleenor said.

Christine Fleenor lives in Santa Maria but came to the Guadalupe cemetery Saturday to honor her father who served.

“Today we each went and got a wreath and then walked throughout the cemetery finding the white sticks which identify there's a veteran there and be able to hang the wreath to identify through the Christmas season that they are not forgotten,” Fleenor said.

Gisselle Rosas is a troop leader for Girl Scouts in Guadalupe.

Her troop started celebrating this event at the cemetery five years ago.

“Since we started in 2019, we've had veterans that showed up in 2019 and then had passed away. The girls were able to meet those veterans and now they are able to honor them and place wreaths on their graves here at the cemetery,” Rosas said.

Benji Harris and his sister came to lay wreaths in honor of his uncle and other veterans for the holiday season.

“I'm here because my uncle is a veteran and he does this a lot and whenever he does this a lot and whenever he does this we come out here and help him put the wreaths on other veterans' graves,” Harris said.

This year there are more than 4,000 locations participating in wreaths across America in all 50 states.