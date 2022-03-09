Wrong-way driver leaves 4 injured in two separate crashes

A vehicle heading the wrong direction on Hwy 101 in Santa Barbara County caused two separate crashes Tuesday night.

The first crash was reported at about 7:39 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Hwy 101.

According to CHP incident logs, the wrong-way kept driving south after the initial crash and hit another car. The first crash happened at Hwy 101 and Alisos Canyon Rd., and the second crash happened a the Hwy 154 interchange.

Four people were injured in the crashes, including three with major injuries.

Hwy 101 was temporarily shut down while one person was airlifted to the hospital. The other patients were taken by ambulance.

Wrong way driver MVA. SBC on scene w/ 2 separate accidents. Hwy 101@ Alisos Cyn and Hwy 101 @ 154. (SYV) Total of 4 pt’s 3 red tags and 1 green tag. Heavy extrication required. 1 transported by CalStar, others by ground. Under inv. By CHP. Traffic restrictions in area. C/T 1944. pic.twitter.com/bMR3hvkRqc — Daniel Bertucelli (@SBCFireInfo) March 9, 2022

The crash is being investigated by CHP.