Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Wrong-way driver leaves 4 injured in two separate crashes

Hwy 101 was temporarily shut down as one person was airlifted to the hospital
hwy 101 wrong way driver 3-9-22.jfif
Santa Barbara County Fire Department
A wrong-way driver heading southbound in the northbound lanes of Hwy 101 hit multiple cars in two separate accidents in Santa Barbara County Tuesday night. Three people had major injuries and one person had minor injuries.
hwy 101 wrong way driver 3-9-22.jfif
Posted at 7:16 AM, Mar 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-09 10:16:35-05

A vehicle heading the wrong direction on Hwy 101 in Santa Barbara County caused two separate crashes Tuesday night.

The first crash was reported at about 7:39 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Hwy 101.

According to CHP incident logs, the wrong-way kept driving south after the initial crash and hit another car. The first crash happened at Hwy 101 and Alisos Canyon Rd., and the second crash happened a the Hwy 154 interchange.

Four people were injured in the crashes, including three with major injuries.

Hwy 101 was temporarily shut down while one person was airlifted to the hospital. The other patients were taken by ambulance.

The crash is being investigated by CHP.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png