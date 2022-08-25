WWII-era plane will take off from Paso Robles this weekend

A WWII-era plane will take veterans on a flight around north San Luis Obispo County on Saturday.

"Betsy's Biscuit Bomber," a 78-year-old restored C-47 aircraft, stays in Paso Robles when it isn't flying for events or airshows. But decades ago, the bomber flew for troops from multiple countries, at times being loaned out to Belgium, France and Israel before returning to the U.S.

19 veterans will get the chance to fly in the plane on Aug. 27. Flight coordinator Caralee Wade says most of the passengers on the list for the flight are Vietnam veterans.

The aircraft will lift off from Paso Robles and soar over local landmarks including Morro Rock and Hearst Castle before touching down back in Paso Robles.

The 40-minute flight is set to take off at about 11 a.m.

The flight is a gift from the Estrella Warbird Museum to Honor Flight Central Coast California. Organizers say it is happening to offer a local flight to veterans whose Tour of Honor trips to Washington, D.C. have been delayed by COVID-19.

Betsy's Biscuit Bomber is owned by Paso Robles-based Gooney Birds. It is set to be piloted by Sherm Smoot, a Gooney Bird partner.

Those who wish to watch the flight are invited to see the plane's landing at noon on Saturday at the Estrella Warbirds Museum located at 4251 Dry Creek Rd. in Paso Robles.