Xavier Becerra speaks on key issues during roundtable discussion

Health and Human Services Secretary, Xavier Becerra, led a roundtable discussion with Congressman Salud Carbajal in Santa Maria on Wednesday, Nov. 2.

Becerra spent time highlighting the importance of the updated Covid-19 vaccine, health care and the Inflation Reduction Act.

When speaking about the covid-19 shot-- Becerra said it's important that community members stay up to date on vaccinations.

He also took time to thank farmworkers for their continuous work through the pandemic.

"So many of the folks in this part in the state of California work in the ag industry. We wanna make sure we continue to partner with the growers, the ag industry itself that's really reached out to farmworkers who do the essential work of putting food on our table," Becerra said.