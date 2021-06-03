Yoga in the Park coming to San Luis Obispo

Yoga in the park is coming to San Luis Obispo for cancer survivors and their family members.

The free sessions will be held on the first Saturday of every month from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 2251 Meadow Street in San Luis Obispo.

The sessions consist of simple movements that promote energy, designed for cancer patients to move at their own pace.

Participants are asked to bring their own yoga mat or blanket, and wheelchairs are welcome.

The project is part of Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center's cancer survivorship program.

Radiation Oncologist for Coastal Radiation Oncology, Robert Johnson, says, "The way I visualize it, yoga is a big part of something you can control. When you're a cancer survivor or caregiver or family member, cancer takes a lot from you and there's a lot of that you can't control. You can't control the diagnosis, you can't control the treatments you need to go through, but things you can control are keeping your mind focused on positive things, and yoga and exercise is a big part of that."

No registration is required and anyone can participate.