Yogurtland closes downtown San Luis Obispo store

Another downtown San Luis Obispo store has closed up shop.

Yogurtland vacated its location at 956 Higuera St. on Feb. 18, according to John Rossetti with the Rossetti Company, which owns the building.

Rossetti says the chain’s closure of the San Luis Obispo location was one of five locations Yogurtland is closing in California.

He doesn’t believe the closures are direct impacts of the pandemic.

Rosetti says they have had a lot of interest in the space but have not reached an agreement with anyone yet.

They plan to do some improvements to the building and expect it to be ready for the next tenant in three to four month.

