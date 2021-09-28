YOR Place for youth opens in Lompoc

The Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness opened a new community resource center for youth in Lompoc.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday commemorated the opening of YOR Place.

The new youth drop-in center will support adolescents and their families in combating the misuse of opioids and other stimulants.

"Opioids are becoming increasingly concerning in this community as well as throughout Santa Barbara County, particularly for youth ages, even 17 or 18 years old," said Melissa Wilkins, Alcohol and Drug Programs Manager for the Department of Behavioral Wellness.

YOR Place provides access to prevention, intervention and treatment services.

Education groups, HIV testing and additional outreach services will also be available.

The center was created in collaboration with Family Service Agency.

"Sometimes families come to us with a very specific need in mind," explained Cynthia MacDuff, FSA Family Support Services Program Director. "Maybe they're asking for assistance with Medi-Cal or CalFresh applications, referrals to other community agencies, parent education classes, and sometimes parents are coming to us because they're just looking for a little support from someone and looking for that friendly person to provide them with guidance."

The center is funded by a grant under the California State Opioid Response program and the State Department of Health Care Services.

YOR Place is located at 646 North H Street in Lompoc. Drop-in hours are Tuesday through Thursday from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Individual appointments are also available Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. For more information, call (805) 260-1108.