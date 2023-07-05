'You feel local': Residents and out-of-towners alike enjoy the Fourth in Cayucos

The events held every Fourth of July in Cayucos are among the community’s greatest attractions.

Locals who come to Cayucos’ Fourth of July parade have made traditions that keep them coming back each year.

“It’s the people. It’s the little peddlers' fair. I love going down and seeing the sand sculptures,” Los Osos resident Ayla Dillis said. “They have the kids’ section and then the adult section. It's so much fun. We rode from Morro Bay to Cayucos and that ritual is just fun to do.”

Residents say they welcome those visiting from out of town because of the sense of camaraderie it brings to the community.

“You feel local, you love it and it's great,” Morro Bay resident Morgan Monie said. “The people are wonderful. It's a great place to vacation. It's a great place to spend your Fourth of July.”

Bakersfield residents are taking advantage of the drastic temperature difference on the coast by camping and making the most out of their holiday. Some families are even camping on the Central Coast this summer, enjoying the 48-degree temperature difference.

“We just like to walk up and down the strip here and just walk into every shop,” Paco Uride said. “It's good to support the whole community. “

With a sand sculpture contest, a parade following suit, as well as a firework show after dusk, Cayucos has become a hot-spot for citizens all over California and even out of state to enjoy.