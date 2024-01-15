You might see some smoke in the air this week. Here's where and when

Santa Barbara County community members may notice some smoke in the air this week.

That's because a prescribed pile burning of one to 10 acres is scheduled to begin sometime Monday through Friday.

Most burning operations will begin in the morning and conclude in the afternoon.

However, some burning operations may continue through the evening to allow for the full consumption of flammable material.

The burning will occur near Figueroa Mountain and various other forest locations.

This prescribed burn is planned and coordinated by the Los Padres National Forest.