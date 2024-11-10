'You need to care': offshore wind energy opponents dispute new project

While some Central Coast community members eagerly anticipate the arrival of elephant seals during their mating season, others are worried about a different issue impacting the area: a proposed offshore wind energy development.

The project, which was unanimously approved by the California Energy Commission in July, aims to build hundreds of floating turbines about 20 miles off the coast of Morro Bay by 2045.

Locals concerned about the project met in Cayucos on Saturday for the Offshore Wind Energy Forum, where they discussed the various impacts that the plan may have on the Central Coast.

The event was organized by React Alliance— a grassroots coalition made up of local citizens that advocates against the planned offshore wind project.

"Do your own research, talk to people who are in the field, like this woman who is speaking now, Bonnie Brady. She's been at this for probably a decade. So I think if you're an environmentalist and you care about animals and the earth, then you need to care about this issue," Nicole Dorfman, the secretary of React Alliance, told KSBY.

For more information about the proposed development and React Alliance's upcoming events and meetings, you can visit the coalition's website.