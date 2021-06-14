Young athletes hit it out of the park at Santa Maria's home run derby

Future all-stars showed their pitching, hitting, and base-running abilities in front of judges this weekend.

The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department held pitch, hit and run as well as junior home run derby skills competitions on Sunday morning at Oakley Park.

More than 75 athletes ages 7 to 14 participated in the event and home run derby competitors took 10 pitches each to see how many they could knock out of the park.

Last year's competitions were canceled due to COVID-19, so Sunday was the first time in two years many could show off their skills.

"I think it's awesome to get some normal back and I'm sure the boys and the girls appreciate that, too. They work hard in their baseball seasons so this is just a little extra competition so that they can try and move on and make a showcase for themselves and represent Santa Maria," Candida Reyes, Santa Maria Adult and Youth Sports Program event specialist.

Both competitions are sponsored by Major League Baseball.

The top participants in each event--hitting, pitching, base-running and the home run derby--move on to the sectional competitions later this year.