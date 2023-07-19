Young athletes take part in Junior Wheelchair Sports Camp

UC Santa Barbara's recreation center is alive with the spirit of friendly competition.

The university is hosting Cottage Health's 2023 Junior Wheelchair Sports Camp this week.

Local athletes with physical disabilities have the chance to let their talents shine and try out new experiences for both recreation and competition.

"I honestly love it," said Dilyn Faruki, Junior Wheelchair Sports Camp participant. "I will want to always come here because I think it's so fun. I love all the sports."

"For these kids, they don't always have the accessibility to be able to do that, so when we are able to build that, they find a whole new person of themselves," said Rene Vanhorn, Junior Wheelchair Sports Camp Director.

The athletes are between the ages of 6 and 21.

They are getting a chance to compete in a number of sports from basketball to hand cycling to rock climbing and more.

The camp's volunteers are college students who are also in wheelchairs.