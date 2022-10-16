Young entrepreneurs sell handcrafted products at Children's Business Fair

Young entrepreneurs from around the central coast had the opportunity to show off and sell products they created at the second annual Avila Beach Children's Business Fair on Saturday, Oct. 16.

As part of the fair, kids create a project or service, develop a brand, build a marketing strategy and then sell their product.

This year's fair featured over 30 booths selling items such as homemade jewelry, dog and cat toys, soaps and child-authored books.

One entrepreneur, Tristen Callahan, sold handcrafted soaps and candles decorated with flowers he picked from his garden.

"For the candles, the stuff that's inside of it is from the garden, and the soap, we got from the garden and put on it," he said.

Two other sellers, Jasper and Joey George, sold eggs collected from chickens they raised and even brought along some of their chicks.

"We put them in the incubator, and we raise them," said Joey.

The brothers said raising chicks and selling their eggs has been a lot of fun.