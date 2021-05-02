Young girls raise money for the SLO Food Bank by selling repurposed planting pots

A group of young girls are raising money for the San Luis Obispo Food Bank and helping community members prepare for Mother's Day.

The Pots to Plates project team, comprised of six girls (ages nine to 17), recycled pots and planted them with succulents to sell to the community on Saturday for a Mother's Day Sale.

Two weeks ago, they held their first fundraiser which garnered more than $1,000 for the SLO Food Bank.

Due to the success of the first fundraiser, they held another plant sale outside of the food bank Saturday afternoon.

One of the volunteers said she is grateful for the community's support.

"It feels amazing, we are so grateful for all the support and love we have received from the community, and it feels really good to do this," volunteer Janelle Cardenas said.

Community Roots Project, Farm Supply, Caluya Designs, and more supported the project.