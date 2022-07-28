Young leaders gather from US, Canada for forum in Pismo Beach

About 200 young leaders from across the US and Canada came together in Pismo Beach on Thursday.

The LEO Forum brought members of the group, named for Leadership, Experience and Opportunity, together in the coastal town.

LEO clubs are sponsored by local Lions Club organizations. Club members focus on leadership training and service projects within their communities.

"It's a great opportunity for the LEOs from all over the United States [...] and Canada to be able to come and enjoy each others' company," Brian Sheehan, International President of the Lions Organization, said.

Members of the club range in age from 12 to 32. Members ages 12 to 18 are called Alpha LEOs. Members ages 18 to 32 are called Omega LEOs.

The program has been active for more than 60 years.