A young woman was shot in Isla Vista late Wednesday night and transported to the hospital, authorities announced.

Fire officials in a post on X said a young woman was found with a gunshot wound on El Colegio Road and Los Carneros Road near the Santa Ynez Tunnel around 10:34 p.m.

She was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries. It's unclear at this time if the woman is a student.

Law enforcement is on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.