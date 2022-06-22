Youth bus passes offer unlimited rides through the summer months

People ages 6 to 20 can get a month of unlimited bus rides at a discount in July and August.

The Santa Ynez Valley Transit, which connects Buellton, Solvang, Santa Ynez and Los Olivos, is offering unlimited bus rides with the purchase of a $20 monthly pass.

SYVT says the Summer Youth Pass aims to help families dealing with high gas prices.

The passes can be purchased by cash, check, credit or debit card at the SYVT office, located at 1745 Mission Dr. in Solvang.

The Summer Youth Pass provides affordable and safe travel to our young residents for the summer," Rodger Olds, Public Works Director and City Engineer for the City of Solvang, said in a statement. "The discounted pass is a wonderful travel alternative for youth to get to their summer jobs, classes and activities safely and independently."

The company will also be selling monthly passes for the month of August at the 20th Annual Buellton BBQ Bonanza on Saturday, July 30. The passes will be available for cash only at the event.

Parents or youth with questions about the bus program can call the transit office at 805-688-5452.