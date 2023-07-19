Youth prepare to show their animals at the California Mid-State Fair

As people flock to the California Mid-State Fair for the carnival rides, fried foods and concerts, local 4-H and FFA students are preparing to show off the animals they've worked hard to raise.

On Wednesday, Sierra, Hailey and Olivia from Edna 4-H were preparing their goats for the show ring.

"We have to bathe them and we clip them and we'll trim their feet and we have to practice with them a lot," the girls explained. "When we just first started, we were really nervous but now we feel a lot more confident in the show ring."

The Edna 4-H club has 14 pygmy goats at the fair this year.

On Wednesday, goat and poultry showmanship took place. Commercial cattle will start moving into the fair on Thursday. Click here for the full livestock show schedule.

For those who plan to visit the livestock pens at the fair, health officials remind you to wash your hands after petting the animals or touching any other surfaces and don't take strollers, pacifiers, sippy cups or toys into the animal areas.

The 2023 California Mid-State Fair is scheduled to take place from July 19 to July 30 at the Paso Robles Event Center.

Tickets for carnival rides, concerts and other special events during the fair can be purchased at MidStateFair.com.

