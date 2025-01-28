Youth sports coach arrested on suspicion of meeting with a minor for sex

On Friday, a man was arrested in Arroyo Grande on suspicion of meeting with a minor for sex.

Officials say the Ventura resident volunteers as a youth sports coach in his community.

The Arroyo Grande Police Department (AGPD) identified the suspect as 49-year-old Jason Fisher.

He was reportedly booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of both meeting with a minor for lewd purposes and arranging the act ahead of time.

Fisher’s bail amount was set at $25,000. AGPD says he arranged bail and was released from jail a few hours later.

Authorities encourage anyone with information regarding the investigation to contact Detective Estrada by calling (805) 473-5110 ext. 5122 or emailing aestrada@arroyogrande.org.