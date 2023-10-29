Watch Now
Zombie Invasion SLO returns after a three-year hiatus

KSBY
Posted at 10:16 PM, Oct 28, 2023
After a three-year hiatus, the Zombie Invasion SLO is back.

The spooky event is a 5k race and a family-friendly one-mile walk where participants can be either a zombie or a runner.

All the proceeds goes toward helping the Central Coast Autism Spectrum Center.

Here's how it works: zombies get to chase runners around while trying to steal their flags. Similar to flag football.

“If you get your flags pulled. You didn't survive the zombie invasion. If you didn't and you made it through, you survived," explained Carly Spears, the executive director of the Central Coast Autism Spectrum Center. "You get a goodie bag. You get to take a picture saying that you survived the zombie run, and it's all for a good cause. Raising money for our autism center, all our social programs, our camp expedition, and it's a great day to get out and get exercise."

Organizers said roughly 200 people signed up for the event.

