Zoo animals create artwork at Charles Paddock Zoo's "Wild about Art" event

Zoogoers got to enjoy a day of fun and art at the Charles Paddock Zoo in Atascadero Saturday.

The Zoo hosted its 4th annual "Wild about Art" event which featured zoo animals creating their own unique and artistic pieces.

Zoo staff used washable non-toxic paint for the animals and gave them a bath afterwards.

KSBY asked the Zoo supervisor who she thought was the best artist among the animals.

"The best artist and participation is always the meerkats," Flavia Parotti, Zoo Supervisor and Veterinary Technician said. "As long as we can entice them with little treats, they are all over it (the canvas). "

She also adds that the snake would create "cool paintings" because her scales are printed on the canvas.

Animals were given the option to participate in the event or not.

"Earlier today, we attempted with a mongoose lemur and it was a no-go," Parotti said. "We got maybe like one splash of paint on the canvas."

Visitors also got a chance to show off their artistic skills and local artists including Glasshead Studios, Central Coast Seaweed Pressing and the Turquoise Giraffe, were invited to showcase their artwork for sale.

Zoo officials said they sell the animal's artwork to help raise funds for the zoo. Select pieces are available for purchase on the Zoo's website.