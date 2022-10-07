ZooLights -- a new seasonal tradition coming to the Santa Barbara Zoo

Here on the Central Coast, a new seasonal tradition is coming to the Santa Barbara Zoo.

It's called "ZooLights."

The bright holiday display will debut in November.

ZooLights will transform the zoo into a winter wonderland with large animal and wildlife installations.

Officials from the zoo say the holiday experience will feature thousands of handcrafted silk-covered lanterns with more than 50,000 LED bulbs.

These giant illuminated lanterns represent animals and nature scenes of wild places from around the world. Guests can also enjoy interactive areas, take photos with Santa on select dates, and enjoy wintry snacks and drinks for purchase.

ZooLights will be open to guests from November 3 to January 15 from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tickets start at $22 for adults and $20 for children ages two through 12. Ticket prices vary by day.