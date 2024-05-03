Lompoc hosting 'Senior Health Expo' this weekend

Lompoc's Parks and Rec Department and the Lompoc Hospital District Foundation are hosting a senior health expo today.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon a the Dick Dewees Community and Senior Center.

There will be vendors representing numerous businesses, organizations, and healthcare centers.

The participants include Coast Caregiver Resource Center, County of Santa Barbara Behavioral Wellness, Vandenberg Village Lions Club, Transitions – Mental Health Association, and Lompoc Valley Medical Center’s Comprehensive Care Center, among many others.

While at the event, seniors can buy raffle tickets to win prizes.

Attendees can also participate in free health checks-- including blood pressure or cholesterol tests.

Lunch will be provided while supplies last.

For a free ride to the event- call the city transit, also known as COLT, at 805- 875- 8098.

More information is available on their website, or by calling 805-737-5762.

