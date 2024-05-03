Watch Now
News

Actions

Lompoc hosting 'Senior Health Expo' this weekend

Attendees will get access to free health checks, speak to vendors, and participate in a raffle.
Caregiver holding seniors hand
Storyblocks
Caregiver holding seniors hand in wheelchair
Caregiver holding seniors hand
Posted at 4:54 AM, May 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-03 07:54:53-04

Lompoc's Parks and Rec Department and the Lompoc Hospital District Foundation are hosting a senior health expo today.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon a the Dick Dewees Community and Senior Center.

There will be vendors representing numerous businesses, organizations, and healthcare centers.

The participants include Coast Caregiver Resource Center, County of Santa Barbara Behavioral Wellness, Vandenberg Village Lions Club, Transitions – Mental Health Association, and Lompoc Valley Medical Center’s Comprehensive Care Center, among many others.

While at the event, seniors can buy raffle tickets to win prizes.

Attendees can also participate in free health checks-- including blood pressure or cholesterol tests.

Lunch will be provided while supplies last.

For a free ride to the event- call the city transit, also known as COLT, at 805- 875- 8098.

More information is available on their website, or by calling 805-737-5762.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg