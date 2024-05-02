Watch Now
Los Angeles U.S. Court to discuss the sentencing of Jerry Boylan

Boylan was the captain of the conception boat that caught fire, killing 34 people.
Ventura County Fire Department
2019 Conception boat fire
Posted at 6:33 AM, May 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-02 09:37:10-04

The U.S. Attorney and other law enforcement leaders will discuss the sentencing of Jerry Boylan today.

Boylan was the captain of the conception boat, which burned and sank off the Santa Barbara coast in 2019, killing 34 people.

The hearing is in Los Angeles and will begin at 10:30 a.m. outside of the United States Courthouse, aka the 'First Street Courthouse.'

The U.S. District Judge in charge will be listening to impact statements from victims' family members.

The hearing is expected to last around 2 hours, and will be wrapped up with a press conference right outside the courthouse entrance.

