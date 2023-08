A man was arrested after a hit-and-run crash in San Luis Obispo.

Police tell KSBY a multi-vehicle crash happened on Los Osos Valley Rd.

A suspect crashed into the rear of a pick-up truck, and then fled into the nearby Irish Hills area, before officers arrived.

The suspect eventually surrendered to police without incident and was transported to the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

It is unknown what charges the suspect is facing.