Meet the Athletes: Dusty Henricksen

Dusty Henricksen, who turns 19 two days before the Opening Ceremony, was just a toddler when he first rode a snowboard as dad Marko coached at Big Bear. The Mammoth Lakes, California, native and resident won both the 2020 Youth Olympic gold and 2021 X Games title in slopestyle.

As part of our preparation for the 2022 Games, NBC Olympics sent questionnaires to multiple athletes to learn more about their lives on and off the snow or ice. Here’s what we found out about Henricksen:

Dusty Henricksen, Snowboarding

Events: Slopestyle, Big Air

Age: 18 (19 on Feb. 2)

Birthplace: San Bernardino, Calif.

Hometown: Mammoth Lakes, Calif.

Residence: Mammoth Lakes, Calif.

Past Games: N/A

IG: dustyhenricksen | TikTok: dustyhenricksen

U.S. Ski & Snowboard

U.S. snowboarder Dusty Henricksen poses for a portrait during a September 2021 photoshoot in Irvine, California. NBC Olympics

Family & Upbringing

Tell us about your family.

❝I have a mom, a dad and a little brother.❞

Who do you live with?

❝We all live together.❞

Where does your family come from?

❝Eighth-generation Californians.❞

How influential were your parents in your athletic aspirations?

My parents were super supportive of my snowboarding by just loving the sport themselves and always wanting to have fun every day, so they did whatever it took to put smiles on the faces of me and my brother.

Top spots in your hometown?

❝Pita Pit is a must if you're in Mammoth Lakes and need a little grab and go lunch/dinner, same as Latin Market.❞

How has your hometown shaped who you are today?

❝Having a world-class snowboarding park and a super sweet skatepark, Mammoth was the dream place to be for me growing up, and I think those two things alone were a huge part of my progression growing up.❞

Where else have you lived?

❝I grew up in Big Bear, California, until I was 12, then moved up to Mammoth. Grandparents on my mom's side are still living there, loving life.❞

Lifestyle & Training

Typical training day?

❝Pretty random depending on how the day before went.❞

How much time to you train? How much do you sleep?

❝Training all day every day kinda if you count surfing as training, but gym sessions three times a week at 10 o’clock and the occasional Tuesday/Thursday bike ride.❞

What's your favorite workout?

Surfing.

What's the most grueling workout you've ever done?

❝Battle ropes.❞

Surprising things regarding training for Olympics?

❝Mainly just surfing every day has been a huge help in trying to get in shape.❞

Experience during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic?

❝I was home in Mammoth and wasn’t affected too much other than not being able to snowboard for a little bit.❞

Any nutrition plan? (e.g., calories, meals)

❝Smoothie for breakfast and just try to think about what I’m eating instead of just eating any and everything.❞

Dessert indulgences?

❝Cheeseburger- cheeseburger- ice cream.❞

Reflection & Olympics

Earliest memory of participating in sport?

❝I was 2 when I started snowboarding, so it’s all I’ve done pretty much every day since then, and it’s really fun.❞

Earliest memory of watching Olympics or Paralympics?

❝It was sick to watch Red Gerard win last time. Definitely a big goal of mine.❞

Specific breakthrough moment?

❝Laax Open in Switzerland, I won the qualification and definitely helped my confidence in bigger competitions.❞

What would you change about your sport?

Baggy pants. Every sport needs baggier pants.

Who is your coach?

❝Dave and Mike are my coaches and I’ve been working with them for the last three to four years, and has been nothing but amazing times. Mike Ramirez actually used to coach me a little bit when I was 12-13 at the national competitions.❞

Who do you socialize with most within your sport?

❝Everyone is friends and we’re all excited to see each other at each event.❞

Close friends with any competitors?

❝Yes, we’re all good friends.❞

Biggest rival?

❝Everyone eligible is a phenomenal snowboarder, so you never know who to look out for.❞

Big obstacle that you've overcome?

❝Broken ankle.❞

Biggest fear when competing?

❝Getting hurt.❞

Olympic or Paralympic role model?

❝Red Gerard.❞

Advice you'd give a young athlete?

As long as you're having fun, you're doing it right.

Which Summer Olympic event would you like to try?

❝Pentathlon.❞

Ever been told you wouldn't succeed?

Haters gonna hate, just trust yourself and your own judgment.

Are you superstitious?

❝I push all my rings on my fingers down right before I drop in, I don't know why.❞

Passions & Personality

How do you unwind after a competition?

❝Jacuzzi.❞

Do you have any hidden talents?

❝I’m decent at archery and making stuff.❞

Any tattoos?

❝A big bear on my right calf to represent my first couple years of my life in Big Bear.❞

Do you have any fears or pet peeves?

❝Life is scary.❞

Personal motto or inspirational quote?

❝Knowledge.❞

A woman that inspires you?

❝My mom, because she’s extremely good at handling responsibilities and also having fun every day.❞

Favorite hobbies?

Skating, snowboarding and surfing anywhere at any time with anyone.

Favorite musician?

❝Biggie Smalls (The Notorious B.I.G.).❞

Music of choice while training?

❝'Hypnotize,' 'Big Poppa.'❞

Do you sing or play an instrument?

❝Little guitar and ukulele.❞

Personal style?

Baggy clothes / 90s early 2000s fits.

If you could hear from one celeb, who would it be?

❝Vin Diesel.❞

Favorite social accounts?

❝Fail accounts or dirt bike wheelies.❞