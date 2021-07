Team USA's 22-year-old Michael Andrew, competing in his first Olympics, finished fifth in the 200m IM. China's Wang Shun won gold with a clean 1:55.00.

Andrew was ahead in the first 50 meters, but struggled to seal the deal. In the last lap, he fell behind Shun, Great Britain's silver medalist Duncan Scott, and Switzerland's bronze medalist Jérémy Desplanches.

The American previously finished fourth in the 100m breaststroke final earlier this week.