Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile launch was a success

An unarmed "Minute Man Three" missile launched from the Vandenberg Space Force Base early this morning (Sept. 6th).

The intercontinental ballistic missile took off at 1:26 a-m.

This test launch is part of routine and periodic activities intended to demonstrate that the United States’ weaponry is reliable and safe.

“The U.S. nuclear enterprise is the cornerstone of security for the freedom of the American people and our allies around the world,” said Col. Chris Cruise, 377th Test and Evaluation Group Commander.

Tests like this also provide valuable data to ensure a continued safe, secure and effective nuclear deterrent.

"Airmen from across 20th Air Forces were selected for the task force to support the test launch, and the 90th Missile Wing from F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, provided maintenance support," according to the Vandenberg Space force Base.

An operational test launch of an Air Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., on Wednesday, Sept. 6, at 1:26 a.m. PT.

