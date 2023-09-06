Watch Now
News

Actions

Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile launch was a success

vandenberg space force base.jpg
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
Vandenberg Space Force Base
vandenberg space force base.jpg
Posted at 6:05 AM, Sep 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-06 09:05:24-04

An unarmed "Minute Man Three" missile launched from the Vandenberg Space Force Base early this morning (Sept. 6th).

The intercontinental ballistic missile took off at 1:26 a-m.

This test launch is part of routine and periodic activities intended to demonstrate that the United States’ weaponry is reliable and safe.

“The U.S. nuclear enterprise is the cornerstone of security for the freedom of the American people and our allies around the world,” said Col. Chris Cruise, 377th Test and Evaluation Group Commander.

Tests like this also provide valuable data to ensure a continued safe, secure and effective nuclear deterrent.

"Airmen from across 20th Air Forces were selected for the task force to support the test launch, and the 90th Missile Wing from F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, provided maintenance support," according to the Vandenberg Space force Base.

For questions regarding the launch window or Vandenberg SFB range operations, contact Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs at 805-606-3595 or SLD30.pa.workflow@us.af.mil.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg